Shaker Investments LLC OH Lowers Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 85,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.02. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.66 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

