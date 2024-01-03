Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 20,189 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 268.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. 374,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,081. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

