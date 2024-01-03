Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 2,110 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at $70,733,380.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,490 shares of company stock worth $21,290,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $20.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $583.75. The stock had a trading volume of 267,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,969. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.70 and a 52-week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

