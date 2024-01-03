Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 5,416 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 417,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.