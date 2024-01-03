Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 7,896 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 13,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ANET traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.73. 506,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,523. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,290 shares of company stock worth $49,380,030. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.