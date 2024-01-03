Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.10% of IRadimed worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Price Performance

IRadimed stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.41 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $196,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $196,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $190,668.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,971. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

