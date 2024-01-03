Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 2.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.85. The company had a trading volume of 527,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

