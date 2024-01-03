Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,728. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.