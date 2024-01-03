Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $6.39 on Wednesday, hitting $333.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.86. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.