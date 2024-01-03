Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 2.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.94. 747,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,948. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.