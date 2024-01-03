Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 1,436 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CDW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Trading Down 0.8 %

CDW stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 294,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

