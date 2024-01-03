Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 2,039 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 2.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after buying an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,225. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $286.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.04. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

