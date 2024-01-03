Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 2,307 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 315,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

