Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 232 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,485,000 after acquiring an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 177,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MHO stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $130.82. The stock had a trading volume of 139,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,993. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

