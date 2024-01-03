Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 291 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.11% of Malibu Boats worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 80,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,061. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.