Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 291 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.