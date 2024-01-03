Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 510 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 43.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 225.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 58,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $513,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,042. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

