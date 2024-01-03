ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 105,296 BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF accounts for 3.3% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKHY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

BKHY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.07. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

