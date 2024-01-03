ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. 33,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

