ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ stock remained flat at $87.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,392. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $88.02.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

