ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 429,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,303 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

