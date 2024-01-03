ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $314,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,105,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $51.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,094. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

