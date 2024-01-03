Short Interest in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Expands By 5.8%

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Get American Tower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.88. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 50,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.