Short Interest in British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Declines By 6.5%

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on British Land
British Land Trading Down 0.6 %
British Land Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 crypto stocks to watch amidst Bitcoin’s ascendance
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.