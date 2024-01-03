Short Interest in British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Declines By 6.5%

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.50.

British Land Trading Down 0.6 %

British Land Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

