Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rises By 5.8%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 10,350,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CENX stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 578,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,400. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

