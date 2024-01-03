Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Increases By 5.3%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,503,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth $63,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

CN Energy Group. stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 855,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

