Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Expands By 6.2%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 364,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 60,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 116,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 46,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

