Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Decreases By 14.6%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ECL traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $196.56. 176,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,745. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

