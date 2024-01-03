Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Drops By 7.7%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,576,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 2,791,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,321. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 7.89%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.