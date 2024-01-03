Short Interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Drops By 6.0%

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 16,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,612,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,686,000 after acquiring an additional 278,338 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

