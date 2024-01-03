Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Drops By 5.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after buying an additional 320,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,307,000 after buying an additional 184,032 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.