Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Expands By 7.3%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.3 days.

Shares of GrainCorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

