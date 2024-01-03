Short Interest in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Decreases By 6.0%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Graphite Bio Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Graphite Bio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 21,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
