Short Interest in Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Drops By 7.6%

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Greentown Management Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRMHF remained flat at C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday. Greentown Management has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.
About Greentown Management
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greentown Management
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- What does consumer price index measure?
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.