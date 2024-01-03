Short Interest in Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Drops By 7.6%

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRMHF remained flat at C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday. Greentown Management has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.

About Greentown Management

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

