Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Drops By 12.3%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.
Grupo Herdez Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS GUZOF traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851. Grupo Herdez has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.48.
About Grupo Herdez
