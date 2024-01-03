Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Drops By 12.3%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Grupo Herdez Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS GUZOF traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851. Grupo Herdez has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.48.

Get Grupo Herdez alerts:

About Grupo Herdez

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.