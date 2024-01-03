Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Declines By 10.6%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

GUNGF remained flat at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

