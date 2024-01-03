Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Declines By 10.6%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
GUNGF remained flat at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $15.54.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
