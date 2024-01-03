Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

