Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

