Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

