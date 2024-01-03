Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

