Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

