Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,800 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,752,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,893,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

