Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 25,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 140,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

DIS stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

