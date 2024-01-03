Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $269,483.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $269,483.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,965 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

