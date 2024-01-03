SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

