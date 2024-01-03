SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,648,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PAG opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.31 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.26.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

