SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.