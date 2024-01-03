SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

