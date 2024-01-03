SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

