SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

