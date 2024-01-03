SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.44. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

